Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev arrives for a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev. (File photo: Reuters)

Medvedev says Russia will not allow Wagner’s armed mutiny to turn into coup

Reuters
Former President Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that Russia would not allow a mutiny led by mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin to turn into a coup or a global crisis, state news agency TASS reported on Saturday.

Answering questions from journalists, Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said the whole world would be on the brink of catastrophe if Russian nuclear weapons fell into the hands of “bandits.”

