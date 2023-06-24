Medvedev says Russia will not allow Wagner’s armed mutiny to turn into coup

Former President Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that Russia would not allow a mutiny led by mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin to turn into a coup or a global crisis, state news agency TASS reported on Saturday.



Answering questions from journalists, Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said the whole world would be on the brink of catastrophe if Russian nuclear weapons fell into the hands of “bandits.”



