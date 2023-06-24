Theme
Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Moscow mayor urges people to avoid trips around the city

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday asked people to refrain from trips around the city as far as possible given a counter-terrorism operation had been declared and said the situation was “difficult.”

Sobyanin also said in a statement that Monday would be a non-working day - with some exceptions - in order “to minimize risks.”

He issued the statement as mutinous Wagner mercenary fighters appeared to be continuing to drive towards Moscow from southern Russia.

Moscow’s mayor warned Saturday that traffic could be restricted in parts of Russia’s capital as part of heightened security prompted by the rebellion of mercenaries with private military company Wagner.
Sobyanin noted that all key city services were put on high readiness and advised residents to report any emergencies.

Russia declares ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’ in Moscow

Zelenskyy adviser describes Wagner actions as ‘counter-terrorist operation’

UK: Loyalty of Russian security forces will be ‘key’ to how Wagner’s mutiny plays out

