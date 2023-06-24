Navigation on Moskva River in Russia temporarily suspended amid Wagner mutiny

Navigation on the Moskva River, which runs through the Russian capital Moscow, was temporarily suspended on Saturday amid a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group, the state TASS news agency TASS reported, citing the authorities.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a separate statement that no restrictions had been put in place for cars and lorries coming in and out of the city, but said security checks had been stepped up.



