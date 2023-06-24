Officials in Russian-occupied Ukraine areas voice support for Putin amid armed mutiny

The Russian-installed heads of Ukrainian regions occupied by Moscow on Saturday expressed support for President Vladimir Putin as Russia faces an extraordinary mutiny by mercenaries from the Wagner group.



“The Kherson region and the people of Kherson completely support our president!,” the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Telegram.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Kremlin-appointed head of the part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow, Yevgeny Balitsky, said the territory was “with the president.”



Read more:

Russia declares ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’ in Moscow

Advertisement

Wagner Group and Russian military at odds, Ukraine reacts to infighting

Chechen leader Kadyrov says his forces ready to help put down Wagner’s mutiny