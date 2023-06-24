Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand next to an armored vehicle in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand next to an armored vehicle in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)

Officials in Russian-occupied Ukraine areas voice support for Putin amid armed mutiny

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Russian-installed heads of Ukrainian regions occupied by Moscow on Saturday expressed support for President Vladimir Putin as Russia faces an extraordinary mutiny by mercenaries from the Wagner group.

“The Kherson region and the people of Kherson completely support our president!,” the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Telegram.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kremlin-appointed head of the part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow, Yevgeny Balitsky, said the territory was “with the president.”

Read more:

Russia declares ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’ in Moscow

Advertisement

Wagner Group and Russian military at odds, Ukraine reacts to infighting

Chechen leader Kadyrov says his forces ready to help put down Wagner’s mutiny

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size