Pro-war Russian nationalists to publish action plan to respond to Wagner mutiny

Pro-war Russian nationalists led by a former FSB security service officer said on Saturday they would soon publish a plan of action to respond to an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Russian nationalist group, known as the “Club of Angry Patriots,” said in a statement that a civil war could lead to a humiliating military defeat for the Russian army in Ukraine and warned that Russia was on the brink of catastrophe.



Read more:

UK government’s emergency committee ‘Cobra’ meets to discuss situation in Russia

Advertisement

Russia’s Putin says Wagner’s ‘armed mutiny’ is treason, vows to punish traitors

Russia declares ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’ in Moscow