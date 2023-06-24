Theme
Members of Wagner group patrol in an area near a tank outside a circus building in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. (AFP)
Members of Wagner group patrol in an area near a tank outside a circus building in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. (AFP)

Pro-war Russian nationalists to publish action plan to respond to Wagner mutiny

Reuters
Pro-war Russian nationalists led by a former FSB security service officer said on Saturday they would soon publish a plan of action to respond to an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

The Russian nationalist group, known as the “Club of Angry Patriots,” said in a statement that a civil war could lead to a humiliating military defeat for the Russian army in Ukraine and warned that Russia was on the brink of catastrophe.

