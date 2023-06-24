Theme
Russian law enforcement officers stand guard outside PMC Wagner Center in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia's Prigozhin: Cash found near office in St Petersburg is for Wagner expenses

Reuters
Mutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that boxes of cash found in vehicles near his office in St Petersburg by the FSB security service were to cover salaries and other expenses for his Wagner fighters.

Unconfirmed Russian media reports said the cardboard boxes contained 4 billion rubles ($47 million).

Video: Russian army helicopters open fire on Wagner military convoy near Voronezh

Russia declares ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’ in Moscow

Russia’s Putin says Wagner’s ‘armed mutiny’ is treason, vows to punish traitors

