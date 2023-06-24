Russia’s Putin signs law permitting 30-day detentions for breaking martial law

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a law permitting 30-day detentions for breaking martial law in places where it has been imposed, the RIA news agency reported.



Earlier on Saturday, Putin said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a “stab in the back” and that the group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents.



Putin said those rebelling will be punished and that authorities have “received the necessary orders” to do so, with Moscow declaring an “anti-terror operation regime.”

“All those who consciously stood on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, stood on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, before the law and before our people,” Putin vowed.

