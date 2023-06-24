Russian army says repulsed attacks by Kyiv in south, east Ukraine

The Russian army on Saturday said it had rebuffed attacks from Kyiv’s forces in the south and east of Ukraine as rival Wagner forces staged a mutiny inside Russia, vowing to overthrow Moscow’s top brass.



Russian army units had “in the last day successfully fought off nine attacks” along the Donetsk front, including near Bakhmut, Moscow’s army said in a statement. It added that an attack in southern Ukraine, near the settlement of Yablokovo in the Zaporizhzhia region, was also pushed back.



