A Ukrainian service member of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade prepare carries a shell for a Caesar self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
A Ukrainian service member of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade prepare carries a shell for a Caesar self-propelled howitzer before firing toward Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian army says repulsed attacks by Kyiv in south, east Ukraine

The Russian army on Saturday said it had rebuffed attacks from Kyiv’s forces in the south and east of Ukraine as rival Wagner forces staged a mutiny inside Russia, vowing to overthrow Moscow’s top brass.

Russian army units had “in the last day successfully fought off nine attacks” along the Donetsk front, including near Bakhmut, Moscow’s army said in a statement. It added that an attack in southern Ukraine, near the settlement of Yablokovo in the Zaporizhzhia region, was also pushed back.

