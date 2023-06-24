Video: Russian army helicopters open fire on Wagner military convoy near Voronezh

Russian army helicopters opened fire on a Wagner mercenary military convoy on the M4 highway outside the city of Voronezh on Saturday, a Reuters witness said on Saturday.



Russian air strike on Wagner column on the M-4 highway in Voronezh region. pic.twitter.com/FJVSUMzEbD — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 24, 2023



Earlier on Saturday, the governor of Voronezh said that Russian military were taking necessary measures to suppress an attempt by the Wagner mercenary group to topple the country’s senior military leadership.



“As part of the counter-terrorist operation on the territory of the Voronezh region, the armed forces of the Russian Federation are carrying out necessary operational and combat measures,” the official, Alexander Gusev, said in a statement on social media.



