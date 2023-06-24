Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A truck transporting a military vehicle of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia’s southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, on June 24, 2023 in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)
A truck transporting a military vehicle of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia’s southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, on June 24, 2023 in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)

Video: Russian army helicopters open fire on Wagner military convoy near Voronezh

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian army helicopters opened fire on a Wagner mercenary military convoy on the M4 highway outside the city of Voronezh on Saturday, a Reuters witness said on Saturday.


Earlier on Saturday, the governor of Voronezh said that Russian military were taking necessary measures to suppress an attempt by the Wagner mercenary group to topple the country’s senior military leadership.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As part of the counter-terrorist operation on the territory of the Voronezh region, the armed forces of the Russian Federation are carrying out necessary operational and combat measures,” the official, Alexander Gusev, said in a statement on social media.

Read more:

Officials in Russian-occupied Ukraine areas voice support for Putin amid armed mutiny

Advertisement

Russia declares ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’ in Moscow

Chechen leader Kadyrov says his forces ready to help put down Wagner’s mutiny

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size