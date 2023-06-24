Russian authorities impose travel restrictions in Kaluga region amid Wagner mutiny

Russian authorities in the Kaluga region south of Moscow on Saturday introduced travel restrictions as Wagner mercenary units marched on the capital to oust the country’s military leadership.



“Please refrain from travelling by private vehicle on these roads unless absolutely necessary,” governor Vladislav Shapsha said in a statement on social media, referring to transport arteries between his region and several others, including those bordering Ukraine.



