Russian parliament backs Putin amid Wagner’s armed rebellion

The speakers of both of Russia’s houses of parliament on Saturday said they backed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has urged the Wagner mercenary group to halt a bid to oust the country’s military leadership.



The head of the upper house of parliament Valentina Matvienko said Putin has members’ “full support,” while the speaker of the lower house Vyacheslav Volodin urged Russians to “support” the long-time leader.



