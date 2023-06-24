Theme
FILE - Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his factory which produces school means, outside St. Petersburg, Russia on Sept. 20, 2010. Prigozhin, the millionaire owner of the Wagner Group private military company, has used his longtime ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase his clout. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File photo: AP)

Russian parliament backs Putin amid Wagner’s armed rebellion

AFP
Published: Updated:
The speakers of both of Russia’s houses of parliament on Saturday said they backed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has urged the Wagner mercenary group to halt a bid to oust the country’s military leadership.

The head of the upper house of parliament Valentina Matvienko said Putin has members’ “full support,” while the speaker of the lower house Vyacheslav Volodin urged Russians to “support” the long-time leader.

