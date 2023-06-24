Russian soldiers set up machine gun position on southwest edge of Moscow

Russian soldiers on Saturday set up a machine gun position on the southwest edge of Moscow, according to photographs published by the Vedomosti newspaper.



Photographs also showed armed police gathering at the point where the M4 highway - which mutinous Wagner mercenaries are moving along - reaches the Russian capital.

