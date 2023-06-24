Russia warns West against using Wagner mutiny to fulfill ‘Russophobic goals’

Russia warned the West on Saturday against taking advantage of an armed insurrection carried out by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia to achieve what Moscow said were their “anti-Russian” goals.



“We warn the Western countries against any hint of possible use of the domestic Russian situation to achieve their Russophobic goals,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.



“All goals and objectives of the special military operation will be fulfilled,” it added, using the Kremlin-preferred term for Moscow’s large-scale military intervention in Ukraine.



