Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin meets with Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this screengrab from a video released on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
UK government’s emergency committee ‘Cobra’ meets to discuss situation in Russia

The British government’s emergency committee, known as Cobra, is meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia, BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg said on Saturday.

Kuenssberg interviewed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier on Saturday, when he said he would speak with allies and urged all parties in the conflict in Russia to avoid harm to civilians.

