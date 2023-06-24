Ukraine commander says counteroffensive is ‘going as planned’

Kyiv’s military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny talked to the US chairman of the joint chiefs General Mark Milley on Saturday and told him Ukraine’s counteroffensive against “was going according to plan.”

“We discussed in detail the situation along the entire frontline,” Zaluzhny posted on official social media.” I told him about the offensive and offensive actions of our units. I informed him that the operation is going in accordance with the plan.

“I also told him about the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain types of weapons and demining assets.”

