FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 15, 2023. For months, Western allies have shipped billions of dollars worth of weapons systems and ammunition to Ukraine with an urgency to get the supplies to Kyiv in time for an anticipated spring counteroffensive. Now summer is just weeks away. While Russia and Ukraine are focused on an intense battle for Bakhmut, the Ukrainian spring offensive has yet to begin. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine commander says counteroffensive is ‘going as planned’

AFP, Kyiv
Kyiv’s military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny talked to the US chairman of the joint chiefs General Mark Milley on Saturday and told him Ukraine’s counteroffensive against “was going according to plan.”

“We discussed in detail the situation along the entire frontline,” Zaluzhny posted on official social media.” I told him about the offensive and offensive actions of our units. I informed him that the operation is going in accordance with the plan.

“I also told him about the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain types of weapons and demining assets.”

