FILE PHOTO: Russian businessman and Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin looks on before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with representatives of civic organisations, business and media communities at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool/File Photo
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. (File photo: Reuters)

Wagner chief says in defiant message to Putin he and his men won’t turn themselves in

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin Saturday said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “deeply mistaken” in calling rebelling Wagner fighters “traitors” and ruled out surrender.

“On treason of the motherland: the president is deeply wrong. We are patriots of our motherland,” Prigozhin, who launched a mutiny overnight, said in an audio message on Telegram.

“Nobody plans to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB (security service) or anyone else.”

