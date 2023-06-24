Wagner chief says in defiant message to Putin he and his men won’t turn themselves in

The head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin Saturday said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “deeply mistaken” in calling rebelling Wagner fighters “traitors” and ruled out surrender.



“On treason of the motherland: the president is deeply wrong. We are patriots of our motherland,” Prigozhin, who launched a mutiny overnight, said in an audio message on Telegram.



“Nobody plans to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB (security service) or anyone else.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

Russian parliament backs Putin amid Wagner’s armed rebellion

Advertisement

Chechen leader Kadyrov says his forces ready to help put down Wagner’s mutiny

Wagner Group and Russian military at odds, Ukraine reacts to infighting