Wagner chief who called for armed rebellion confirms he has reached city in Russia

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister confirmed in a video that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don.

The city is home to the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

Prigozhin announced Saturday that he was inside the army HQ in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don and that his fighters control the city’s military sites, including an aerodrome, after vowing to bring down Moscow's top brass.

“We are inside the (army) headquarters, it is 7:30 am (0430 GMT),” Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram. “Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control,” he added.

Prigozhin’s fighters have played a crucial role in the war. The video posted on social media was the first confirmation that he was in Rostov.

He has long feuded with the Defense Ministry and late Friday claimed that the defense minister had ordered an attack on his field camps in Ukraine.

