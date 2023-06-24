Theme
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group walk along a street while being deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group walk along a street while being deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)

Wagner fighters have been promised an amnesty if they lay down weapons: Lawmaker

Reuters
Wagner mercenaries have been promised an amnesty if they lay down their weapons but they need to act fast, the TASS news agency cited a lawmaker as saying on Saturday.

“Wagner fighters can still lay down their arms and avoid punishment given their achievements during the special military operation (in Ukraine), but they should do it fast,” TASS cited the lawmaker, Pavel Krasheninnikov, as saying.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of destroying his fighters, without explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the “evil” of the military leadership.

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the armed mutiny by Wagner was a “stab in the back” and that the group’s chief had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents.

