Wagner fighters have been promised an amnesty if they lay down weapons: Lawmaker

Wagner mercenaries have been promised an amnesty if they lay down their weapons but they need to act fast, the TASS news agency cited a lawmaker as saying on Saturday.



“Wagner fighters can still lay down their arms and avoid punishment given their achievements during the special military operation (in Ukraine), but they should do it fast,” TASS cited the lawmaker, Pavel Krasheninnikov, as saying.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of destroying his fighters, without explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the “evil” of the military leadership.



President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the armed mutiny by Wagner was a “stab in the back” and that the group’s chief had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents.



Read more:

Pro-war Russian nationalists to publish action plan to respond to Wagner mutiny

Advertisement

Russia’s Prigozhin: Cash found near office in St Petersburg is for Wagner expenses

Wagner boss says his troops entered Rostov-on-Don without firing a single shot