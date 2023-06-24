Wagner forces entered Russia’s Lipetsk region, governor says

Russian Wagner mercenaries were “moving across” the Lipetsk region some 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of Moscow, the governor said Saturday, en route to Moscow after vowing to overthrow Russia’s military leadership.

⚡️Convoy of Wagner PMC is traveling through the Lipetsk region on their way to Moscow. pic.twitter.com/Yb83eRVhK8 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 24, 2023





Their chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has vowed to make it to Moscow, after moving his men from occupied Ukraine into Russia overnight and launching armed insurrection against Russia’s top brass.



Wagner mercenaries have occupied an army HQ in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and were reportedly in the Voronezh region.



But the Lipetsk region is so far the closest location to Moscow where Wagner columns have been spotted.



“Hardware of the Wagner mercenary group is moving across the territory of the Lipetsk region,” Governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.



“I remind you that residents are strongly recommended not to leave their houses or to make trips on any mode of transport.”

He did not say exactly where in the region the Wagner fighters were seen.



The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Rybar, which closely analyzed the conflict in Ukraine, has said that Wagner columns were seen near Yelets, 390 kilometers (240 miles) south of Moscow.



AFP was not able to verify the report.



President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish the mutineers, calling them “traitors.”



Prigozhin fired back at the long-time leader, saying he was “deeply mistaken,” and vowed to press onto Moscow.



He said his men entered Russia and occupied the army building in Rostov-on-Don without firing a “single shot,” claiming to have support from locals.



