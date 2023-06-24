Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Wagner’s armed rebellion is evidence of Russia’s weakness

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that an armed insurrection launched by members of the Wagner mercenary group was evidence of Russia’s inherent political instability.



“Russia’s weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later,” he said in statement on social media, adding that: “Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos.”



