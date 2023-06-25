Chechen special forces withdraw from Russia’s Rostov region: TASS

Chechen special forces deployed to Russia’s Rostov region to resist an advance by the Wagner mercenary group were withdrawing on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, citing a commander.
The “Akhmat” special forces are returning to where they were fighting previously, commander Apty Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the news agency.
