Fighters of the Chechen special forces unit stand in a street during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Chingis Kondarov
Fighters of the Chechen special forces unit stand in a street during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022. (Reuters)

Chechen special forces withdraw from Russia’s Rostov region: TASS

Chechen special forces deployed to Russia’s Rostov region to resist an advance by the Wagner mercenary group were withdrawing on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, citing a commander.

The “Akhmat” special forces are returning to where they were fighting previously, commander Apty Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the news agency.

