Japan mulls adopting Musk’s Starlink satellite service to boost defense: Report
Japan’s military is testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service with an eye to adopting the technology next fiscal year, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing unnamed government sources.
The Ministry of Defense already has access to communication satellites in geostationary orbit, but use of Starlink technology, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, would add a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, the Yomiuri said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Countries around the world are seeking to build resilience against the risk of jamming of communications or attacks on satellites in the event of conflict.
Japan’s Self-Defense Forces have been testing Starlink since March with the system deployed in about 10 locations and in training, the newspaper said.
Defense ministry spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment on the report outside business hours.
Starlink technology is being deployed by Ukraine on the battlefield, and Russia is attempting to block its use in the region. Musk said in October SpaceX could not afford to indefinitely fund Starlink’s use in Ukraine.
The US Defense Department said this month it had contracted to provide Starlink services there.
Read more:
SpaceX loses $20 million a month providing Starlink internet service to Ukraine
-
SpaceX curbed Ukraine’s use of Starlink internet for drones: Company presidentSpaceX has taken steps to prevent Ukraine’s military from using the company’s Starlink satellite internet service for controlling drones in the region ... World News
-
‘Faster than Starlink:’ STC plans satellite internet for Saudi Arabia in 2023The Saudi Telecommunication Company (STC) is looking to roll out high-speed satellite internet in 2023 that will eventually cover all corners of the ... Saudi Arabia
-
Nearly 100 Starlinks ‘active’ in Iran: MuskNearly 100 Starlink internet terminals are currently operating in Iran, SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Monday. The tycoon had promised to bring the ... World News
-
SpaceX loses $20 million a month providing Starlink internet service to UkraineSpaceX is losing about $20 million a month providing its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on ... World News
-
Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received US fundingBillionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday SpaceX's Starlink services have not received any funding from the US Department of Defense, a day after reports ... World News
-
Musk tweets that SpaceX will continue to fund Starlink internet service in UkraineElon Musk said on Saturday that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, a day after he said it ... World News
-
Elon Musk says will seek sanctions exemptions to provide Starlink broadband in IranSpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the company will ask for an exemption from sanctions against Iran to provide the firm’s Starlink satellite ... Middle East
-
Musk sees Starlink winning 500,000 customers in next 12 monthsBillionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his satellite internet service Starlink was growing quickly and he expected the number of ... Technology
-
Elon Musk’s Starlink venture readies for full UK internet coverage: TelegraphElon Musk’s Starlink venture is preparing a satellite station that will allow for blanket coverage across Britain, the Telegraph reported.For the ... Technology
-
Elon Musk’s Starlink connects remote Tonga villages still cut off after eruptionElon Musk’s satellite venture has launched a free high-speed internet service to connect remote villages in Tonga that have been cut off since a ... World News
-
Starlink told by some governments to block Russian news: Elon MuskSpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian ... World News