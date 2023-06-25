Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a video emergency meeting of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) focused on the situation in Kazakhstan in the wake of violent protests, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on January 10, 2022. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia government ‘weak’ post Wagner mutiny, things moving in ‘right direction’: Kyiv

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that Russian authorities were “weak” after the mutiny of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, and that “things were moving in the right direction.”

Reznikov said on Twitter: “We talked about recent events in Russia. We agree that the Russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the Kremlin.”

He added: “Russia would be better served to address its own issues.”

The Ukrainian defense chief also discussed with Austin the Ukrainian armed forces’ counter-offensive operations and the next steps in strengthening Kyiv’s defense forces.

“Things are moving in the right direction,” Reznikov remarked.

The dramatic revolt by the armed Wagner group, under the leadership of Prigozhin, unfolded over the weekend, culminating in his private military's advance on Moscow before they were ordered to stand down, marking a significant shift in Russia's internal dynamics.

Prigozhin and his Wagner group were seen retreating back to their bases on Sunday following an agreement from Russian President Vladimir Putin that allowed the group's leader to find sanctuary in Belarus. Prigozhin's current location, however, remains undisclosed.

Previously, Putin had labeled Prigozhin a traitor and promised severe penalties, but later consented to a pardon deal facilitated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. This agreement would spare the Wagner chief from prosecution, and he would relocate to Belarus.

This act of insurrection by Prigozhin marks a peak in his long-running dispute with the Russian military's high-ranking officials over the handling of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

