Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian serviceman lights a cigarette next to a 2A36 Giatsint-B howitzer, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at a position near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on June 21, 2023. (Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman lights a cigarette next to a 2A36 Giatsint-B howitzer, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at a position near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on June 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia thwarts Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: Agencies

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s defense ministry on Sunday said it had repelled attempted attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry said it had repelled 10 attacks in the Bakhmut area, agencies reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Read more:

Three dead after Russian airstrike on Ukraine

Ukraine commander says counteroffensive is ‘going as planned’

Ukraine says downed 13 cruise missiles fired by Russia in overnight attack

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size