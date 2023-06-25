Theme
A girl celebrates after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 13, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A girl celebrates after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian shelling of Kherson kills a civilian, local governor says

Reuters
A civilian man died after Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, local governor said on Sunday.

Ukraine recaptured the city of Kherson and parts of the Kherson region in November after months of Russian occupation, but Russian forces regularly shell the city and surrounding areas from the opposite side of Dnipro River.

“One of the shells exploded right in the middle of the room,” Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said another woman was trapped under the rubble but alive.

Ukrainian authorities also reported that Russians shelled the south of Dnipropetrovsk region during the night, injuring one person and damaging three private houses.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report.

