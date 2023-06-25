US intelligence agencies detected signs of Wagner mutiny: Media
US spy agencies picked up signs days ago that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was preparing to rise up against Russia’s defense establishment, US media reported on Saturday.
Intelligence officials conducted briefings at the White House, the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill about the potential for unrest in nuclear-armed Russia a full day before it unfolded, the Washington Post and New York Times reported.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Spy agencies first began tracking indications that Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary force intended to move against the Russian military leadership in mid-June, the Post said.
The Times said the information was both solid and alarming by mid-week, leading to the flurry of briefings.
In an uprising that played out with dizzying speed, Prigozhin’s forces moved from their camps in Ukraine into Russia Friday and took over a regional military command in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, before advancing toward Moscow.
Just as suddenly, the advance was called off on Saturday, and Russian state media said the Wagner troops would return to Ukraine while Prigozhin would flee to neighboring Belarus.
The Kremlin said it would not prosecute Prigozhin or the armed members of the Wagner group.
As US intelligence officials pinned down information that Prigozhin was preparing military action, they grew concerned about chaos in a country with a powerful nuclear arsenal, the Times reported.
US spy agencies believe that Putin himself was informed that Prigozhin, once a close ally, was plotting his rebellion at least a day before it occurred, the Post reported.
Read more:
Biden speaks with leaders of France, Germany and UK amid infighting in Russia
Blinken says he spoke with G7, EU ministers as Russia situation develops
Chaos in Russia works to Ukraine’s advantage, Kyiv says
-
Officials in Russian-occupied Ukraine areas voice support for Putin amid armed mutinyThe Russian-installed heads of Ukrainian regions occupied by Moscow on Saturday expressed support for President Vladimir Putin as Russia faces an ... World News
-
Russia urges IAEA to ensure Ukraine does not shell Zaporizhzhia nuclear plantRussia urged the International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday to ensure Ukraine does not shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying it was ... World News
-
Russia is ‘retreating’ from Ukraine attacks, says Wagner chiefMoscow’s forces are retreating in Ukraine’s east and south following Kyiv’s counteroffensive, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said ... World News