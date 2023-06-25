Theme
In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, guards walk past a lineup of troops during a welcome ceremony for Russian military personnel who returned from Syria at an airbase near the Russian city Voronezh, Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Russian warplanes and troops stationed at Russia's air base in Syria started leaving for home on Tuesday after a partial pullout order from President Vladimir Putin the previous day, a step that raises hopes for progress at the newly reconvened U.N.-brokered peace talks in Geneva. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Wagner mutiny will not affect campaign against Ukraine: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Saturday that a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group would not affect Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, a top official said.

Government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “out of the question” that Wagner’s aborted rebellion would impact Russia’s campaign against Kyiv, adding that Moscow was grateful to Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko for his efforts in mediating the crisis.

