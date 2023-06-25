Wagner mutiny will not affect campaign against Ukraine: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Saturday that a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group would not affect Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, a top official said.

Government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “out of the question” that Wagner’s aborted rebellion would impact Russia’s campaign against Kyiv, adding that Moscow was grateful to Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko for his efforts in mediating the crisis.

