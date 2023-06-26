Equipment failures cause air travel chaos on US East Coast

Thunderstorms and failing equipment at a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) facility created significant delays for air travelers across the US East Coast on Sunday evening as Washington and New York were forced to briefly halt most incoming flights.

As the evening progressed, flights resumed from the Washington area after repairs to communications were completed, the FAA said.

But delays continued for several New York are airports after thunderstorms had earlier forced ground stops.

The FAA had cited thunderstorms for ground stops at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport, Philadelphia airport, Newark’s Liberty airport and New York’s JFK and LaGuardia airports.

“The facility has switched to a backup system,” the FAA said in a statement that explained the Washington-area delays.

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, said 39 percent of departing flights from Newark Liberty and 47 percent of flights leaving LaGuardia airports were delayed.