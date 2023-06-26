FSB detains three for collaborating with Ukraine for drones: RIA
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained three people accused of collaborating with Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The FSB said on its website that one man had been detained in Russia’s far eastern Amur region after allegedly sending money to Ukraine to buy drones and other military equipment.
It also accused two residents of the Crimean town of Yalta of having contacted Ukrainian intelligence with information about conditions on the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia seized and unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
They were also alleged to have offered to photograph and carry out attacks against Russian military installations.
Read more:
Russia’s Prigozhin: Cash found near office in St Petersburg is for Wagner expenses
Russia’s FSB says it thwarted Ukrainian ‘sabotage and terrorist plots’
Russia arrests man for treason after attempting to send cryptocurrency to Ukraine
-
Russia’s Prigozhin: Cash found near office in St Petersburg is for Wagner expensesMutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that boxes of cash found in vehicles near his office in St Petersburg by the FSB ... World News
-
Russia’s FSB says it thwarted Ukrainian ‘sabotage and terrorist plots’Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian “sabotage and terrorist plots” targeting Russian-backed officials ... World News
-
Russia arrests man for treason after attempting to send cryptocurrency to UkraineRussia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a resident of the far eastern Khabarovsk region for treason for ... World News