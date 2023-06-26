HSBC to ditch Canary Wharf tower in favor of central London: Memo

HSBC has decided to leave its long-standing headquarters in Canary Wharf in east London in favor of a move to a much smaller office in the center of the city, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Europe’s largest bank told staff its preferred option was to move to the redeveloped former offices of telecoms firm BT, a development known as Panorama St Paul’s.

The bank began a review to assess its “best future location in London” last year, Reuters reported, ahead of its lease expiring at the 45-floor tower at 8 Canada Square in early 2027.

The Times first reported HSBC’s decision earlier on Monday.

