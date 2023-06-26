Theme
A handout photo provided by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office shows him (C) receiving Russian President Vladimir Putin in the presence of his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, on July 19, 2022. (Khamenei.ir via AFP)
Iran’s Raisi speaks to Russia’s Putin, expresses ‘full support’: Kremlin

AFP
Published: Updated:
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed his “full support” following the aborted mutiny of a mercenary chief, the Kremlin said.

“The Iranian president expressed full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events,” the Kremlin said. Putin also received a call from Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who also expressed his backing, the Kremlin said.

