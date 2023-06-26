Theme
A police officer guards the closed Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Moscow ends security measures imposed for Wagner mutiny

AFP, Moscow 
Published: Updated:
The Russian capital Moscow on Monday lifted an “anti-terrorist” security regime it had imposed over the weekend when mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the city.

The city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the decision on his Telegram account, thanking Muscovites for their “calm and understanding” during the crisis.

