Pakistani Army soldier salutes while standing on an air defense missile system during Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Three senior Pakistan army officers sacked over violence by Imran Khan’s supporters

Reuters, Islamabad
Published: Updated:
Pakistan’s army has sacked three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for failing to avert violent clashes that erupted across the country last month in response to former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, the army’s spokesperson said on Monday.

At least 102 people are being tried in military courts in relation to the violence, Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a press conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Chaudhry declined to name the senior officers who had been fired.

Strict departmental action has also been taken against another 15 army officers, including major generals and brigadiers, he said, adding that the punishments had been awarded after two separate army inquiries were completed into the May 9 violence.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters had rampaged through scores of military installations and vandalized them, including an air base, several cantonments, the house of a general and the army’s headquarters.

