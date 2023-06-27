34 killed in ambush in Central-North region: Burkina Faso’s army
Unidentified assailants on Monday killed 31 soldiers and three members of the Homeland Defense Volunteers (VDP) in an ambush on a supply convoy in the Bam province in the country’s Central-North region, Burkina Faso’s army said.
Burkina Faso has been battling extremist militants active in northern regions, some with links to al-Qaeda and ISIS, since 2015.
The fighting was particularly fierce and resulted in heavy casualties, the army said, adding that around 20 injured were evacuated to health facilities.
It added that more than 40 assailants were killed.
