Belarus president ordered army to be ‘combat ready’ during Russia’s Wagner mutiny

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced Tuesday that he had ordered his army to be “combat ready” during an uprising in neighboring Russia led by Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin.



“I gave all the orders to bring the army to full combat readiness,” Lukashenko said in comments distributed by state media, after the long-serving authoritarian was credited with negotiating an end to Wagner's short-lived uprising.



