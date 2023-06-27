Belarus to accommodate Wagner mercenaries in abandoned military base

Belarus is not building any camps for Russia’s mercenary Wagner group, but will accommodate them if they want, the Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted President Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Tuesday.



“We offered them one of the abandoned military bases. Please - we have a fence, we have everything - put up your tents,” Lukashenko said.



Under a deal brokered by Lukashenko late on Saturday that ended a mutiny by the Wagner fighters, they were allowed either to join Russia’s regular armed forces, move with their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile in Belarus, or simply return to their families.



Lukashenko was also quoted as saying there were no plans to open any Wagner recruitment centers in Belarus.



