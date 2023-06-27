Theme
FILE PHOTO: Russian businessman and Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin looks on before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with representatives of civic organisations, business and media communities at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool/File Photo
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. (File photo: Reuters)

Jet linked to mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin flies to Belarus from Russia

Reuters
A Russian-registered Embraer Legacy 600 jet, which is linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in US sanctions documents, flew to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday.

Flightradar24 showed the business jet flew to Belarus early on Tuesday.

The identification codes of the aircraft match those of a jet linked by the United States to Autolex Transport which is linked to Prigozhin by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Under a deal mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday to halt a mutiny by Prigozhin's mercenary fighters, Prigozhin is meant to move to Belarus.

Wagner chief says his troops ‘turning back’ to avoid spilling ‘Russian blood’

