Kremlin says UAE President called Russia’s Putin, declared full support for Moscow

President Vladimir Putin discussed assessments of the situation in Russia after the aborted rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend, in a call with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Kremlin reported on Monday.

“Having received exhaustive information, the Emirati leader declared his full support for the actions of the Russian leadership,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two presidents also discussed: “Some topical issues of further development of cooperation between the two countries.”

UAE state news agency WAM reported that the two presidents had a call to discuss bilateral relations and Sheikh Mohammed stressed the necessity of preserving the stability of Russia and the safety and security of its friendly people.

The UAE and Russia have long maintained diplomatic relations, with bilateral ties significantly deepening in recent years. This relationship spans multiple domains, including politics, trade, and military affairs.

Economic relations have also grown notably, with the UAE and Russia seeking to diversify their economic linkages beyond their traditional focus on energy. Russia views the UAE as a key strategic partner in the Middle East, and the two nations have increased cooperation in sectors such as space, technology, agriculture, and healthcare.

Furthermore, the UAE's investment in Russia has been growing, particularly in the infrastructure, technology, and energy sectors. While on the military front, the UAE and Russia have also engaged in talks regarding defense cooperation and arms trade.

