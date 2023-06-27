Theme
A screen grab shows The Polish President Andrzej Duda giving a news conference after a visit to a site where a missile hit on November 17, 2022. (Reuters)
A screen grab shows The Polish President Andrzej Duda giving a news conference after a visit to a site where a missile hit on November 17, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Polish president says he wants security on eastern flank strengthened

Reuters
The movement of Wagner Group troops to Belarus is a negative signal for Poland, president Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday, as he headed for talks with other NATO leaders in the Netherlands.

“We see what is happening, the relocation of Russian forces in the form of the Wagner Group to Belarus, and the head of the Wagner Group going there, those are all very negative signals for us which we want to raise strongly with our allies,” he told reporters.

Duda also said he wants security on the Eastern flank to be strengthened.

