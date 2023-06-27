Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address, on June 24, 2023, as Wagner fighters stage rebellion. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address, on June 24, 2023, as Wagner fighters stage rebellion. (Sputnik via AFP)

Putin: Russian army and people were not on mutineers’ side

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Vladimir Putin told some 2,500 members of Russia’s security forces, National Guard, and military units on Tuesday that the people and the armed forces had stood together in opposition to rebel mercenaries in Saturday’s aborted mutiny.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

At the gathering, held on a square in the Kremlin complex, Putin was joined by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal the mercenary fighters of the Wagner group had demanded during their mutiny and march towards Moscow.

Putin requested a minute of silence to honor Russian military pilots who were killed during the mutiny.

Read more:

Russia says it does not know Wagner chief’s whereabouts

Prigozhin strikes defiant tone: My march a ‘masterclass’ in how to launch an invasion

Russia’s FSB drops criminal case against Wagner group over armed mutiny

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size