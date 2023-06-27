Theme
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are deployed in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia’s FSB drops criminal case against Wagner group over armed mutiny

Reuters
Russia’s FSB security service drops its criminal case against the Wagner mercenary group over its short-lived armed mutiny at the weekend.


According to the RIA news agency, the case was dropped because “the participants had ceased actions directly aimed at committing the crime.”

Under a deal agreed late on Saturday that defused the crisis, the Kremlin said fighters who took part in the mutiny would not be prosecuted and would be allowed to return to base.

