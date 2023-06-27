Russia’s FSB drops criminal case against Wagner group over armed mutiny

Russia’s FSB security service drops its criminal case against the Wagner mercenary group over its short-lived armed mutiny at the weekend.



According to the RIA news agency, the case was dropped because “the participants had ceased actions directly aimed at committing the crime.”



Under a deal agreed late on Saturday that defused the crisis, the Kremlin said fighters who took part in the mutiny would not be prosecuted and would be allowed to return to base.



