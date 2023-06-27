Russia strikes Ukraine’s Kremenchuk on anniversary of fatal attack

Russia hit a cluster of buildings in a missile strike on Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Tuesday, the first anniversary of a deadly attack on a shopping mall in the city, Ukrainian officials said.

Dmytro Lunin, governor of the Poltava region that includes Kremenchuk, said what he described as a dacha - or cottage - cooperative had been struck, but reported no casualties.

“The enemy attacked Poltava region. Just like a year ago on this day, with X-22 missiles,” Lunin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

At least 22 people were killed at the Amstor shopping mall during a Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk on June 27, 2022, Lunin said in a later Telegram post.

Russia did not immediately comment on Tuesday’s attack. It has regularly carried out air strikes since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kremenchuk is the site of a Ukrainian oil refinery that has been attacked repeatedly by Russia since it invaded Ukraine last year. Ukrainian officials have said it is no longer functioning.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential adviser, described Tuesday’s attack as an attempt to distract the Russian public’s attention after an aborted mutiny by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian military.

Yuriy Malashko, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, said separately that a man aged 77 had died of his wounds after a Russian artillery attack on the small town of Orikhiv, and that three other people were wounded.

