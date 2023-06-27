Theme
Naledi Pandor, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation addresses a media conference on the second day of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Foreign Ministers Meeting in Cape Town, on June 02, 2023. (AFP)
South Africa says Russia mutiny won’t affect African peace efforts in Ukraine

Reuters
South Africa’s foreign minister Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday that last weekend’s attempted mutiny in Russia would not affect African efforts to engage authorities in Moscow and Kyiv about the war in Ukraine.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders visited Russia and Ukraine as part of a peace mission this month.

Pandor told reporters after talks with her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that the African peace mission to Kyiv and Moscow was a preliminary visit and that the leaders of both countries had agreed to further meetings in the next few weeks.

Baerbock said the aborted mutiny by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was destroying his own country.

