US announces $500 mln in weapons for Ukraine, days after foiled Wagner rebellion

The US pledged half a billion dollars in weapons to Ukraine on Tuesday, just days after the Wagner mercenary group carried out a short-lived rebellion against Russia’s military.

The latest package will be the 41st drawdown of weapons and equipment from the Pentagon’s stockpiles.

“This package, valued at up to $500 million, includes key capabilities to support Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defenses to help Ukraine protect its people, as well as additional armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, critical munitions, and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia’s war of aggression,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Washington will deliver more munitions for the Patriot air defense systems deployed inside Ukraine as well as more ammo for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Additional Stinger anti-aircraft systems and Javelin anti-armor systems were also pledged.

Ukraine suffered heavy losses on the battlefield in recent weeks as Russian airstrikes destroyed Western-provided tanks and armored personnel carriers.

Tuesday’s package will include 30 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 25 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers.

The full list of weapons and equipment includes:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Demolitions munitions and systems for obstacle clearing;

Mine clearing equipment;

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

30 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;

25 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin anti-armor systems;

AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Anti-armor rockets;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Precision aerial munitions;

Small arms and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Thermal imagery systems and night vision devices;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Spare parts, generators, and other field equipment

