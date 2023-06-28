Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police takes up a postion as they observe protestors taking part in a demonstration in Berlin on April, 13, 2021, as anti lockdown critics and so-called 'Querdenker' gathered outside the German parliament on Tuesday, amid the Covid-19, corona pandemic.
A police officer stands in front of a building as police secure the area around a job center, after an attack alarm was triggered according to police, in Berlin, Germany, on February 16, 2023. (Reuters)

Berlin police receive alert about man with weapon-like object in school

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Berlin police on Wednesday said they had received an emergency alert about a man carrying a weapon-like object seen in a school classroom in the German capital.

Police said they could not confirm whether there was such a man. A person who picked up the phone at the school office when contacted by Reuters referred inquiries to the police.

Local media outlet rbb24 reported that the man in question may have also stowed bags in the school for reasons that were not immediately clear.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The students and the school staff were asked via loudspeaker announcements to stay in the classrooms, rbb24 said, adding that emergency services were now searching the building.

Read more:

French police officer investigated after fatally shooting Algerian teen

Advertisement

France: Drugs rain down in countryside as fighter jet intercepts plane trafficker

Four Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh: Separatists

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size