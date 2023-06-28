Biden says hard to tell if Putin has been weakened by Wagner revolt, war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has become “a pariah” around the world but it is hard to say if he has been weakened by recent events involving the head of the militant Wagner Group.



Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House prior to departing on a trip to Chicago, said Putin was clearly losing the war in Ukraine and “he’s losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Biden on Monday said a brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin was part of a struggle within the Russian system and the United States and its allies were not involved in it.

“We made clear we were not involved, we had nothing to do with this,” Biden said in his first comments on the uprising by Wagner mercenaries that fizzled over the weekend.

Read more:

Biden: US, allies not involved in uprising against Putin

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls Russian leaders ‘bandits,’ rules out frozen conflict

Kremlin ‘welcomes’ Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine