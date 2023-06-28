Lithuania buys NASAMS air defense for $10.7 mln for Ukraine

Lithuania is buying two NASAMS air defense launcher systems for Ukraine for 9.8 million euros ($10.7 million) and will deliver them within three months, its defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Lithuania was reacting to an urgent Ukrainian request to help strengthen air defenses in the face of Russian attacks against military and civilian targets, the Lithuanian ministry said in a statement.

“This is an important and timely contribution to protecting Ukraine sky and saving lives of Ukrainians. Together to victory!,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted.



Norway will supply maintenance equipment for the launchers as part of the deal.

“We are purchasing updated NASAMS rocket launcher systems, which are fully prepared for Ukraine army to integrate into their fire control units, so it supplements and expands the already used NASAMS donated by Norway and the US,” Lithuania’s defense minister, Arvydas Anusauskas, said.

Lithuania will handle delivery of the NASAMS to Ukraine and will include a donation of 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers in the package.

Lithuania and Norwegian producer Kongsberg Gruppen KOG.OL signed the contract for the air defense systems on Tuesday.

