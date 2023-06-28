Macron calls police teen shooting “inexplicable” and “unforgivable”

French President Emmanuel Macron has called the deadly shooting of a teenager by police this week “inexplicable” and “unforgivable” after violent protests erupted in Paris overnight.

The 17-year-old man, named only as Nael M., was pulled over by two policemen on Tuesday for breaking traffic rules, prosecutors said.

Police initially reported that one officer shot at the teenager because he was driving his car at him, but this version of events was contradicted by a video circulating on social media and authenticated by AFP.

The footage shows the two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver. A voice is heard saying “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”

The police officer appears to fire point blank as the car abruptly drives off. The car moved a few dozen meters before crashing. The driver died shortly after.

The 38-year old policeman seen firing the lethal shot was taken into custody and is under investigation for voluntary manslaughter.

