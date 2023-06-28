In Photos: Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims across the world have marked Eid al-Adha, the religious holiday which celebrates the end of Hajj, the five-day pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest city, Mecca.
Also known as the “festival of the sacrifice” in Arabic, Eid al-Adha commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Ismail.
The belief holds that God saved Ismail by replacing the boy with a ram. Muslims believe that God, pleased with Ibrahim’s unwavering faith, had stopped the sacrifice by turning the edge of the sharp knife.
The festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated by sacrificing an animal, generally a sheep, cow, goat or camel, and the meat is distributed among the poor, and close friends and family members.
Muslim worshippers gather at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem to perform Eid Al-Adha morning prayers, on June 28, 2023. (AFP)
In this picture taken on June 26, 2023, a trader paints a design on a sacrificial camel with 'Henna' to attract customers at a livestock market ahead of the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, on the outskirts of Islamabad.(AFP)
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Moscow on June 28, 2023. (AFP)
Muslim worshippers gather outdoors for the Eid Al-Adha morning prayer in Sudan's eastern Gedaref region, on June 28, 2023. (AFP)
A girl gestures as Muslim pilgrims perform Eid Al-Adha morning prayers at the grand mosque in Islam's holy city of Mecca on June 28, 2023. (AFP)
Sacrificial goats are pictured at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Prayagraj on June 27, 2023. (AFP)
Men pray outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque ahead of Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Kabul on June 28, 2023. (AFP)
Muslim worshippers perform the morning prayers for Eid al-Adha in the Surur district in Oman's governorate of Samail, about 80 kilometres southwest of the capital, on June 28, 2023. (AFP)
