In Photos: Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims across the world have marked Eid al-Adha, the religious holiday which celebrates the end of Hajj, the five-day pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest city, Mecca.

Also known as the “festival of the sacrifice” in Arabic, Eid al-Adha commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Ismail.

Advertisement

The belief holds that God saved Ismail by replacing the boy with a ram. Muslims believe that God, pleased with Ibrahim’s unwavering faith, had stopped the sacrifice by turning the edge of the sharp knife.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated by sacrificing an animal, generally a sheep, cow, goat or camel, and the meat is distributed among the poor, and close friends and family members.

Read more:

Hajj 2023: Heartwarming photos show pilgrims praying on Mount Arafat

Hajj 2023: Why is the Day of Arafat the pinnacle of the pilgrimage to Mecca?

Belarus’ Lukashenko confirms Wagner chief is in Belarus, Belta reports