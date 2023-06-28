Probability of Russia’s exit from Black Sea grain deal remains high despite talks

The probability of Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal in July remains high, although talks continue, Russia's RIA news agency cited an anonymous source as saying on Wednesday.



Moscow has repeatedly complained that it was not getting what it wanted from the deal which has allowed grain to be shipped out of Ukrainian ports and expires on July 18.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.​​​​​​​



Read more:

Ukraine must be ready to export mostly via Danube ports

Advertisement